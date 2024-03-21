Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 309.00% from the company’s previous close.

TNYA has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ TNYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.65. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,950 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 929,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 850,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

