Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.11 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

