TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Cut to $3.50

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Compass Point from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 30,121,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610,465. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TeraWulf by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

