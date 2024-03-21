TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 6.9% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 16,189,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 20,328,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.