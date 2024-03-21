Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Joshua Gross Sells 4,945 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Terex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.