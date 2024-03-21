Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.21.

NYSE TEX opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 49.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

