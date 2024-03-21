Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $190.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.66 on Monday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $559.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

