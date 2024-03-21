Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.39. 1,161,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

