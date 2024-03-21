Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Purchases $15,030.90 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,670.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,447,266.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,666.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999.47.

On Monday, March 11th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,553.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,659.06.

On Friday, March 8th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,527.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,583.16.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,485.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,456.32.

On Monday, March 4th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,538.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,614.87.

On Friday, March 1st, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,565.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,697.16.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,542.27 per share, with a total value of $4,626.81.

On Monday, February 26th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,560.23 per share, with a total value of $4,680.69.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,563.42 per share, with a total value of $4,690.26.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,490.98 per share, with a total value of $4,472.94.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,691.80 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,522.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,652.26.

Texas Pacific Land’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.46 by $2.27. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

