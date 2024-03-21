Tezos Trading Down 15.4% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $40.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000915 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,776,227 coins and its circulating supply is 975,131,723 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

