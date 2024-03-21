TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells C$420,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00.

David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00.

TFI International Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:TFII traded up C$4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$216.85. 141,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,650. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$137.36 and a one year high of C$218.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$175.35.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

