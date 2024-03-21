TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells C$420,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00.
David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00.
TFI International Trading Up 2.0 %
TSE:TFII traded up C$4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$216.85. 141,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,650. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$137.36 and a one year high of C$218.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$175.35.
TFI International Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.