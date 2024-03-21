TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.85

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.85 and last traded at $158.29, with a volume of 8001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.28.

TFI International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. TFI International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

