The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AES opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.