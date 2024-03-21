The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,803. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

