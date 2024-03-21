The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.59. 3,729,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,537,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.