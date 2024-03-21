The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

