The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.81. 255,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

