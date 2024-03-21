The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.