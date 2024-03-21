The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.
In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
