The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $93,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $387.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $387.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.14. The company has a market capitalization of $384.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

