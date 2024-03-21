The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells $134,640.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lovesac Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

