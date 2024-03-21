The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,288,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

