Thomas F. Kirk Buys 50,000 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at $652,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Myomo Price Performance

MYO stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.72% and a negative net margin of 42.34%. Research analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Myomo in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Read More

