Threshold (T) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.96 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $350.09 million and $32.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.63 or 0.99997052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00159358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03380807 USD and is up 14.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $32,472,483.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

