Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $354.89 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $354.89 million and $34.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03380807 USD and is up 14.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $32,472,483.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

