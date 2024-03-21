Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 11,690,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,830,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Tilray Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

