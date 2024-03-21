Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Down to $26.87

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.87, but opened at $25.88. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 47,182 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $572.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

