Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

