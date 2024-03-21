TLW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 7.2% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

WM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,649. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

