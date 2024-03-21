TLW Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 4.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

