Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $157.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $126.99 and last traded at $126.91, with a volume of 170595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.66.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

