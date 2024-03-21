Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 54,183 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 54,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $160,923.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,153,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,275,895. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 7,242 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $22,232.94.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $111,814.24.

On Monday, March 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 30,100 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $89,999.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

PaySign Stock Performance

PAYS opened at $3.37 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a PE ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter worth $44,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYS

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.