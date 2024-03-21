Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 10,498 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,868. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on ISDR
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.