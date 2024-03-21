Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 10,498 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,868. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

