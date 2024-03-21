Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.18% from the company’s previous close.

TRML has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

TRML stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $908.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.45. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,394,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $23,741,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $22,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $19,995,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $17,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

