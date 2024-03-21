Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 413% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,194 call options.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.82. 1,422,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,673. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

