Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aemetis Call Options (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,073 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 249% compared to the typical volume of 1,166 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,299,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aemetis by 58.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 124,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

