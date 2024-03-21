Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 322% compared to the average volume of 949 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 480,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

