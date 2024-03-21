Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,699,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,389,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.