Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.98 and a 200-day moving average of $446.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

