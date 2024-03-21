Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $4,259,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. 569,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

