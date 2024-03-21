Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 189,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

