Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 164,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.