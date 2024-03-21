Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 242,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,654. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

