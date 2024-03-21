Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.57. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

