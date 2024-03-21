True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on TNT.UN
True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.