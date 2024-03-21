Truist Financial Boosts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $10.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

