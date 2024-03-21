Truist Financial Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $80.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OLLI traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,127. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $24,742,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.