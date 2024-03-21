Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Sells $359,539.88 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

