Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

