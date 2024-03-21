UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

