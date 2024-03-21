UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.44. 2,693,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,935,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Specifically, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

UiPath Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.